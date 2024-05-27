Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,105.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 555,267 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. 1,849,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

