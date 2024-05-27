Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $332,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. 7,029,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,934. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

