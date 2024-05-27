Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $262,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,453 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,058. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

