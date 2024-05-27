11,343 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

