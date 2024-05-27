PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $70.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 810.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00123082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

