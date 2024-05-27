Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMMO by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMMO news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMMO Trading Up 5.0 %

AMMO Company Profile

NASDAQ:POWW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.85. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.