BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,660.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,367. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 676,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,426. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

