Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

