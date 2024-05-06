N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,834,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $14,970,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 654,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,684. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $62.92.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

