AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Holdings Boosted by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

