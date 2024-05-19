Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Price Target at $164.33

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

