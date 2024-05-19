Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $113.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE WHR opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 689.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

