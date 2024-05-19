Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $99.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after acquiring an additional 891,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

