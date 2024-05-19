Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.65 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

