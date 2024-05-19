Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $104.30

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.55.
Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $105.72.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
