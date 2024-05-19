Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $113.19

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

THC opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

