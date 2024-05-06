N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.80. 4,777,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.64 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $430.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

