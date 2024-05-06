N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000.

VTV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.82. 1,685,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

