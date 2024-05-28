Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $818,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,905,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,257,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSPN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 3,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

