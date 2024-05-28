Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 140,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,606. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

