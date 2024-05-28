Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 24,784 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,730. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

