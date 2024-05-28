Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $32.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.