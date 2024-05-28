Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,315 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. 241,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,009. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

