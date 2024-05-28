Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 5,284 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,912. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

