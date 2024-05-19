Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $330.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.39.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $386.28 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.51. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

