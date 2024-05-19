Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

