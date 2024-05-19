International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.