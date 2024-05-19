Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $37.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,268 shares of company stock worth $3,736,371. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

