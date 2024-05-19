Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

BLTE stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

