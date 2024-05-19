Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

BHE opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.