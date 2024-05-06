N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.07. 103,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.