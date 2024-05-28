Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $818.59

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.59 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 925.50 ($11.82). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 919 ($11.74), with a volume of 1,541,875 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.90) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.75) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 680 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.94).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 885.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 818.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

Insider Transactions at Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,295.99). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £153.09 ($195.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,519.31). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,295.99). Insiders acquired a total of 7,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,918 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

