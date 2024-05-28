Tembec (TSE:TMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares trading hands.
Tembec Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18.
Tembec Company Profile
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tembec
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Tembec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.