Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $22.19

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.