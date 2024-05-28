Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE COMP opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

