High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$13.07. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 4,501 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$429.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

