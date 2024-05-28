High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$13.07. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 4,501 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
