Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $11.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weibo by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 65,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 119.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

