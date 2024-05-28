PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $509.82

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.82 ($6.51) and traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.11). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 547 ($6.99), with a volume of 103,680 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint Stock Performance

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.82. The company has a market capitalization of £397.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.09, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

