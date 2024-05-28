Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $104.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
BDC stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.
Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.
