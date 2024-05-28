EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.14 ($0.19). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,303,498 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.15. The stock has a market cap of £287.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

