EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.14 ($0.19). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,303,498 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnQuest
EnQuest Trading Down 0.8 %
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.