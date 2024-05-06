N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $447,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,555 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

