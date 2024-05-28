Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.87 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.63 billion $125.40 million -2.97

Dianthus Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6124 18375 44217 912 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 89.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -3,067.87% -290.12% -33.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

