JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,409 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. 35,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,328. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

