N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 238,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.