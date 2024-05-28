Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $83.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

