Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $514.33

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.33.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $466.43 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.76 and a 200 day moving average of $465.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.