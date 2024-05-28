CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $25.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,461 shares of company stock worth $2,960,272. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 76.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 860,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 143,210 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 33.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

