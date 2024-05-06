Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $26.73. 702,961 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

