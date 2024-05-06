Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,702,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 569,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $14,818,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 224,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

