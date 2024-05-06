iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.16

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 1631791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157,442 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.